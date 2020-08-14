UPDATE: Some students in Martin schools told to remain home

STUART — Almost as soon as schools opened to students in Martin County, kids in one elementary school classroom and student passengers on one bus route are already under quarantine because of fellow students showing possible symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

The Martin County School District announced Wednesday that the quarantine affects students in a classroom at Seawind Elementary School near Hobe Sound.

Also, students who ride on one bus route were instructed to stay out of school for 14 days after one of their bus-mates exhibited potential signs of coronavirus. Information on the number of students affected was not immediately available.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, was the first day of school for Martin County students.

The school district released a brief statement about the matter: “We continue to ask all of our students and employees to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness. This is our number one risk mitigation strategy … it cannot be stressed enough.”

Jennifer DeShazo, director of public information and community relations for the district, released additional information late Thursday:

“I can confirm that we did transition one classroom (nine students) and one bus route (15 students) to remote learning for a period of 14 days yesterday. This action was taken after the district received guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Martin County that criteria had been met that would require the classroom and bus route to begin the quarantine protocol.”