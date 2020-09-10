Upcoming COVID testing available in Hendry and Glades counties

HENDRY/GLADES — Below is a list of coronavirus testing dates and sites in Hendry and Glades counties. Please note that while some of the testing is open, others are by appointment only. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Florida Department of Health: (Clewiston) 863-983-1408, (LaBelle) 863-674-4041 or (Moore Haven) 863-946-0185 (Glades).

Hendry County

• Sept. 11 – Labelle, Department of Health, 1140 Pratt Blvd., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 12 – LaBelle, Barron Park, 1559 De Soto Ave, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open testing.

• Sept. 16 – Clewiston, Department of Health, 1100 S. Olympia St., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 18 – Labelle, Department of Health, 1140 Pratt Blvd., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 20 – Clewiston, Department of Health, 1100 S. Olympia St., 1 to 5 p.m. Open testing.

• Sept. 23 – Clewiston, Department of Health, 1100 S. Olympia St., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 25 – Labelle, Department of Health, 1140 Pratt Blvd., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 26 – (Muse) LaBelle, West Glades School, 2586 State Hwy 731, 9 a.m. to noon. Open testing.

• Sept. 30 – Clewiston, Department of Health, 1100 S. Olympia St., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Oct. 2 – Labelle, Department of Health, 1140 Pratt Blvd., 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. By appointment only.

Glades County

• Sept. 13 – Buckhead Ridge, Buckhead Ridge Fire Dept, 30076 S.R. 78, 1 to 4 p.m. Open testing.

• Sept. 14 – Moore Haven, Glades Department of Health, 1021 Health Park Drive, 8:30 to10:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 19 – Moore Haven, Moore Haven, Glades Department of Health, 1021 Health Park Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open testing.

• Sept. 21 – Moore Haven, Glades Department of Health, 1021 Health Park Drive, 8:30 to10:30 a.m. By appointment only.

• Sept. 27 – Palmdale, Palmdale Baptist Church, 7976-7982 Fifth St., 1 to 4 p.m. Open testing.

• Sept. 28 – Moore Haven, Glades Department of Health, 1021 Health Park Drive, 8:30 to10:30 a.m. By appointment only.