United Way contributes face shields to COVID-19 arsenal

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

MOORE HAVEN — Emergency Management Planner Marisa Shivers (left) and Angie Snow, acting director of the Glades County Public Safety Department, wear the new shields.

MOORE HAVEN — Some selfless people who work at the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades & Okeechobee Counties found time recently to construct some plastic facial shields. They donated a few dozen to try to help keep those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle protected against the often fatal disease.

Lisa Sands, Hendry & Glades manager and the LaBelle United Way House coordinator for the Fort Myers-based regional United Way, said April 9 that their first distribution was to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Then they began distributing more to Glades and Hendry county emergency workers and health care providers.

“These face shields were handmade by staff in the Community Impact Department,” she explained.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — Brenda Barnes, emergency preparedness and public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Hendry/Glades, sports one of the United Way-made face shields.

“We are distributing them to area health care providers, departments of health and first responders.”

Angela Snow-Colegrove, acting public safety director for Glades County, said emergency workers there were grateful for the provisions.

“United Way is thrilled to make a difference during this time by making such a simple item to help protect our community,” said Ms. Sands.