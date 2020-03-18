UF/IFAS postpones events and 4-H programs

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County and the University of Florida IFAS Extension have been closely monitoring developments with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety of the youth, their families, volunteers, and employees is their highest priority and first responsibility.

For that reason, the UF/IFAS has made the decision to postpone upcoming Extension and 4-H programs and events through April 30. It will be monitoring the situation closely, and will be in touch as we learn more.

Unfortunately, this means there will be no in-person programs and events through the end of that time period. It is asked that all community clubs postpone any activities and meetings currently scheduled between now and April 30. These events may be rescheduled or may have alternate methods to continue.

This includes county events, district events, area horse show, state dairy show, leader celebration, Southeast Dairy Stewardship Program, and Pasture Weed Field Day.

Everyone in the UF/IFAS Extension Okeechobee County Extension and 4-H Program are there to provide quality, experiential learning opportunities for youth. As it receives more updates from Okeechobee County and the University of Florida, it will begin rescheduling the programs it is able to and moving some meetings to an online format. Be on the lookout for future emails with information on specific county-level events that are being rescheduled. UF/IFAS will continue to update you on plans for Okeechobee County Extension and 4-H programs as it receives directives from local and state administration.

Please reach out if you have any questions.