U.S. Surgeon General: ‘COVID stops with me’

Everyone can help stop COVID-19, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained in a July 12 interview on “Face the Nation.”

“There are two very important things that I just want the American people to know. Number one, we are in a very different place than what we were in February and March. We have an over 300 percent increase in available PPE and that’s not to say mission accomplished, but we are in a better place. We have treatments from Remdesivir, steroids and convalescent plasma. All which mean that if you actually get diagnosed with COVID, your chance of dying from it is significantly lower than what it was in February and March. And that’s important for the American people to know.

“The disease course is about two weeks. So while we’re seeing cases rise, we can see cases go down just as quickly if the American people will do the things that we know slow the spread of this disease, including wearing a face covering. Critically important for people to know, COVID stops with me. We have the power to turn this thing around.”

He said the official stand on wearing masks has changed because they learned more about transmission of the virus.

“We’ve learned more about asymptomatic spread, up to 50 percent of people who can spread this disease, spread it without having symptoms. And that’s why the American people need to know that science is about giving the best recommendations you can and when you learn more, you change those recommendations. Our recommendations have changed.Now, people of America, important to know you should wear a face covering. We follow the science and when we learn more, our recommendations change. But it’s hard when people are continuing to talk about things from three, four months ago,” he said. I’ve said consistently for the past three months ad nauseum on the Internet and in interviews, wear a face covering. It will help slow asymptomatic spread. It will help with reopened churches and schools and have prom next year and have football in the fall.”

Wearing masks can help stop the spread of the virus, he said.

“The disease course is about two to three weeks. So just as we’ve seen cases skyrocket, we can turn this thing around in two to three weeks if we can get a critical mass of people wearing face coverings, practicing at least 6 feet of social distancing, doing the things that we know are effective,” he said.