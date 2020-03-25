Two Palm Beach COunty deputies, PBSC teacher test positive for COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH — “Praying for our deputies,” said an announcement on the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page late Tuesday, March 24.

WPTV News Channel 5 first reported the news that two Palm Beach County deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus.

PBSO pokeswoman Teri Barbera said they are now self-quarantining at home, and another deputy is hospitalized afater having been tested also for COVID-19.

Ms. Barbera said that any employees, including medical personnel, who came in contact with the two deputies have been also put in self-quarantine and tested, while those who came in contact with the third deputy are in quarantine but have not been tested.

It’s unclear how the deputies contracted the virus. According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County. Seventeen people have been hospitalized and three have died in the county, health officials said.

Also, Palm Beach State College notified students and faculty on Wednesday, March 25, that one employee at the Lake Worth Campus, who was last there on March 16, had tested positive. College spokesmen said they were sanitizing the entire campus according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.