Two more COVID-19 deaths reported for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County has a total of 12 COVID-19 deaths according to the Aug. 9 Florida Department of Health report.

The two deaths reported on the Aug. 9 report included a 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old man.

Since testing began in March, 1,039 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported in Okeechobee County, including four non-residents, for 15.8% positive rate.

The 12 COVID-19 deaths on the FDOH report for Okeechobee County are:

• 65-year-old female, positive test reported June 22;

• 93-year-old male, positive test reported June 26;

• 70-yer-old male, positive test reported June 26;

• 60-year-old male, positive test reported July 6;

• 93-year-old male, positive test reported July 9;

• 78-year-old female, positive test reported July 17;

• 83-year-old female, positive test was reported July 16.

• 78-year-old female, positive test reported July 9;

• 60-year-old male, positive test reported July 10;

• 63-year-old male, positive test reported July 18.

• 75-year-old male, positive test reported July 8;

• 60-year-old male, positive test reported July 9.

Since testing began, 96 residents and three non-residents who tested positive have been hospitalized, according to FDOH. As of Aug. 8, 16 are currently hospitalized according the Agency of Healthcare Administration (AHCA).

According to the AHCA report, as of Aug. 9, 13.6% of the ICU beds in Florida hospitals are available (1,213 open adult ICU beds and 253 open pediatric ICU beds). Okeechobee County has no open ICU beds (there are only 8 ICU beds in Okeechobee County), however, larger hospitals in neighboring counties do have ICU beds open.

Test positive?

Avoid scams by checking caller ID for official COVID-19 contact tracers

The Florida Department of Health is asking Floridians to answer calls from these three phone numbers:

833-917-2880, 833-443-5364 or 850-583-2419.

Free testing Tuesday

Free walk up testing for COVID-19 will be available at the Florida Department of Health, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., in Okeechobee on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

No insurance is required. The testing is open to the public, regardless of symptoms. Children can be tested with parental consent but must be able to complete the test without restraint. Parking and walk-up testing will be in the back of the health department building. Each individual will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, cellphone number and current living address.

The test is a nasopharyngeal swab. A soft swab will be inserted into your nose to get the necessary sample. This may be uncomfortable; however the test is quick, and should take less than one minute. The lab will text the results to the cellphone number you provide. The Department of Health will contact you if your result is positive for contact investigation purposes.