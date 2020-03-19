Transportation Disadvantaged services available

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) Services will be available in Hendry and Glades counties. Residents in need of transportation (within the limitations of TD for need, such as doctor’s appointments, grocery pharmacy and grocery trips) are asked to contact MV Transportation.

As of Monday, March 23, all co-pays for riders will be waived until further notice.

Contact MV Transportation at 800-260-0139 to meet eligibility requirements.