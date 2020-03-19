Torch Run postponed

OKEECHOBEE – In light of recent events with Covid-19, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has decided to postpone the Torch Run and BBQ.
If you have pre-purchased tickets, hold onto them please. They will be good for the new date.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, as always, the health and safety of our community is the OCSO’s most important mission.
