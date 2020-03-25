This summons you can ignore

MOORE HAVEN — If you are among the few hundred Glades County residents who recently got a letter in the mail from Clerk of Court Sandra H. Brown, informing that “you are hereby personally commanded to … appear before the judge of the Circuit and/or County in and for Glades County … at the Courthouse … on the 2nd day of April 2020…” — well, don’t worry about it.

At least for now.

One arrived in my mailbox March 18, just after the governor had declared a state of emergency and even while the first coronavirus-related shutdowns were being announced, much to my surprise. (This was my fourth summons within 56 months of living in sparsely populated Glades, which apparently has not so many summons-able individuals.)

After a little head-scratching I figured I’d better call the courthouse since this letter always tells the recipient: “HEREIN FAIL NOT UNDER PENALTY OF LAW.”

Tried to reach one number on the letter; had to leave a message.

Then called the court clerk’s main number.

“Clerk’s office, this is Bonnie…”

“Hi, I received a jury summons for next week and was just wondering…”

“Yes, sir. Everybody’s going to be released. You don’t have to worry about it, at this time. Bye now.” Click.

Whew.

According to the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers website (flclerks.com), “Florida jury trials are suspended March 16-27.

“Anyone with a summons for jury duty dated between March 16 and March 27 are not required to go to court as jury trials during this time have been canceled.”

Florida’s state courts are operating on an emergency-type basis only, with just the most urgent hearings being conducted and routine matters deferred until … no one knows.