Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Hendry County

LABELLE — A third resident of Hendry County has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to three.

The latest case is confirmed to be a 28-year-old male resident of Clewiston.

All three individuals are currently under isolation.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home as much as possible

• Wash your hands often with soap and water

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect surfaces often

• If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department

Hendry County will send out daily updates at 6 p.m. only if there are new cases in Hendry County.

More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found on the DOH website at floridahealthcovid19.gov/ and on the DOH dashboard which is updated twice a day at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at arcg.is/0Hfi5O.

For local information regarding COVID-19, please go to preparehendry.com and follow Hendry County Emergency Management on Facebook facebook.com/hendrycountyemergencymanagement/.