There are free educational games and apps available if you know where to look

With school now being canceled until at least April 15, parents are going to be looking for educational resources for their children. The following list may help:

ABC Mouse

Adventure Academy

Amazon Future Engineer Program

American Chemical Society

Boardmaker

Book Creator

BrainPop

BreakoutEDU

Century

CircleTime

CK-12

Classroom Secrets

Curriki

Conjueguemos

Dr. Panda apps

Edu-Together

Epic!

Fiveable

HippoCampus

iCompute

InThinking

Izzit

Khan Academy

Kids Discover Online

Kinedu

Learning Resources

Libby

Math Dad on YouTube

Math Game Time

Minecraft: Education Edition

Moffatt Girls

Mystery Science

NASA Kids’ Club

National Geographic Kids

Nearpod

Outschool

PBS LearningMedia

PebbleGo

Prodigy

Purple Mash

Reading IQ

Rockalingua

Scholastic

Science Mom on Youtube

ScienceWerks

Seneca

Seterra Geography

Shmoop

Sight Reading Factory

Starfall

Step 2 – Do it yourself crafting

StoryboardThat –

Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game

Typing Club

Vroom

Zearn Math

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

