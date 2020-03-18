There are free educational games and apps available if you know where to look With school now being canceled until at least April 15, parents are going to be looking for educational resources for their children. The following list may help: ABC Mouse Adventure Academy Amazon Future Engineer Program American Chemical Society Boardmaker Book Creator BrainPop BreakoutEDU Century CircleTime CK-12 Classroom Secrets Curriki Conjueguemos Dr. Panda apps Edu-Together Epic! Fiveable HippoCampus iCompute InThinking Izzit Khan Academy Kids Discover Online Kinedu Learning Resources Libby Math Dad on YouTube Math Game Time Minecraft: Education Edition Moffatt Girls Mystery Science NASA Kids’ Club National Geographic Kids Nearpod Outschool PBS LearningMedia PebbleGo Prodigy Purple Mash Reading IQ Rockalingua Scholastic Science Mom on Youtube ScienceWerks Seneca Seterra Geography Shmoop Sight Reading Factory Starfall Step 2 – Do it yourself crafting StoryboardThat – Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game Typing Club Vroom Zearn Math

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.