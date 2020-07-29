Testing by appointment at Health Department in Hendry County

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties continues to provide free COVID-19 testing.

There are no criteria for testing; however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years or older. Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. All tests are by appointment only. This schedule is “weather permitting.”

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, 863- 983-1408, Wednesday July 29 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesday August 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863- 674-4041, Friday, July 31 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Friday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven, 1021 Health Park Drive 863-946-0707, Monday, Aug.3 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results. Results may take five to seven business days.

Residents of Hendry or Glades County can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department Clewiston at 863-983-1408, LaBelle 863-674-4041 or Moore Haven 863-946-0707; Press zero “0” to speak with an operator.

Other testing locations in Hendry County by appointment:

• Forbes Family Medicine, 500 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, 33440, 863-983-3434;

• Hendry Regional Medical Center, 524 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, 33440, 863-902-3000;

• Hendry Convenient Care, 450 S Main St #2, LaBelle, 33935, Phone: 863-675-2356;

• Florida Community Health Centers, 315 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, 33440 Phone: 863-983-7813 and 1021 Health Park Drive in Moore Haven (863) 946-0405.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, even when you are at work and home (especially if someone in your home is sick).

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue, NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• Avoid travel to higher risk areas (areas known to have high numbers of cases).

Please remember: 6 feet of space and cover your face!

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. There is also a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county. The Florida Department of Health also releases a list of long-term care facilities in Florida with active cases and number of deaths in each facility.

The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.