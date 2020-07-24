Testing by appointment at Health Department in Hendry and Glades Counties

By Florida Department of Health

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties continues to provide free COVID-19 testing. Notices for available testing sites, days and times will be sent out on a weekly basis. (Please note, there is a new time frame.)

There are no criteria for testing; however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years or older. Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted.

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven: 1021 Health Park Drive, (863) 946-0707

Monday, July 27 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting)

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, (863) 983-1408

Wednesday July 29 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting)

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., (863) 674-4041

Friday, July 31 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting)

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results. Results may take five to seven business days.

Residents of Hendry or Glades County can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department Clewiston at 863-983-1408, LaBelle 863-674-4041 or Moore Haven 863-946-0707; Press zero “0” to speak with an operator.

Other Testing Locations in Hendry County by appointment:

Forbes Family Medicine, 500 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, 863-983-3434

Hendry Regional Medical Center, 524 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, 863-902-3000

Hendry Convenient Care, 450 S Main St #2, LaBelle, FL 33935, Phone: 863-675-2356

Florida Community Health Centers, 315 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440 Phone: 863-983-7813 and 1021 Health Park Drive in Moore Haven (863) 946-0405

Should I be tested for COVID-19? Before you decide to make an appointment to be tested for COVID-19, please consider the following:

• Are you ill, or caring for someone who is ill?

• In the two weeks before you felt sick, did you:

• Have contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19?

Do you have any of the following?

Fever or feeling feverish (chills, sweating) Cough Sore throat Muscle aches or body aches Vomiting or diarrhea Change in smell or taste

In the last two weeks have you spent time (visited, worked or volunteered) in a hospital, emergency room, clinic, medical office, long-term care facility or nursing home, ambulance service, first responder services, any health care setting or taken care of patients or someone who has been sick?

Do you have any of the following conditions?

Chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, or smoking Serious heart conditions Weakened immune system (cancer treatment, prolonged use of steroids, transplant or HIV/AIDS) Severe obesity (Body Mass Index [BMI] greater than or equal to 40) Underlying conditions (diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease)

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, even when you are at work and home (especially if someone in your home is sick).

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue, NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• Avoid travel to higher risk areas (areas known to have high numbers of cases).

Please remember: 6 feet of space and cover your face! 6 pies de espacio y cubre tu rostro!

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. There is also a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county. The Florida Department of Health also releases a list of long-term care facilities in Florida with active cases and number of deaths in each facility.

The surveillance data, long term care data and information on a case-by-case basis can be found at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/#latest-stats

En Español: RESPUESTA AL NUEVO CORONAVIRUS2019 (COVID-19) https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/home/espanol/

For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole.

En Español: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/home/espanol/

CENTROS PARA EL CONTROL Y LA PREVENCION

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov