Stores reserve shopping periods for senior citizens

OKEECHOBEE — To help those over age 65 who are more at risk of serious complications should they contract the COVID-19 virus, some stores are offering reserved shopping time for seniors.

Allowing seniors into the stores early means the older shoppers will benefit from the fact that the store was thoroughly cleaned after closing the day before.

Beginning next Tuesday, March 24, Publix stores and Publix Pharmacies will open early two mornings a week to allow seniors to shop ahead of the crowds. We invite customers age 65+ to shop 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart’s 5,000-plus U.S. stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older, which will start one hour before stores open.

Dollar General will keep the first hour of each shopping day dedicated to senior shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because hours vary from store to store, be sure to check with your local store to find exact times.