Statewide COVID-19 Helplines for mental health assistance

To receive free mental health assistance due to the stress of COVID-19 contact one of the following statewide organizations:
Florida Department of Health COVID-19 — Call 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
Florida 2-1-1 — Dial 2-1-1
Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care — Call 844-458-4673
Florida Blue 24-Hour Toll-Free Helpline/New Directions Behavioral Health — Call 833-848-1762 for free bilingual emotional support
Chrysalis Health COVID immediate telehealth services — Call 888-587-0335 or email www.chrysalishealth.com