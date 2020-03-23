State parks close Monday

TALLAHASSEE – The Department of Environmental Protection announce Sunday that at the direction of Governor DeSantis and to successfully uphold CDC guidance to maximize social distancing and avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, DEP will close all Florida State Parks to the public effective Monday, March 23.

DEP has taken many measures to continue providing resource recreation at our State Parks during this time, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity at parks with high visitation. Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

