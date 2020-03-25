Sheriffs’ departments institute temporary changes

For the protection of everyone involved, the sheriffs’ departments around the lake have instituted some temporary changes in policy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

• Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended all background fingerprinting.

All social visitations to the county jail will be done remotely until further notice.

The weekend work program is suspended until further notice.

Sheriff Noel Stephen said they are practicing social distancing as much as possible by encouraging complainants to give the complaint outdoors or even over the telephone when possible. 863-763-3117

The Torch Run and BBQ have also been postponed.

Check the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page for updates.

• Hendry County Sheriff’s Office jail has suspended all background fingerprinting until April 3, 2020.

They have suspended the Weekend Work Program until further notice. Check the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook or Web page for updates or call the jail at 863-674-5674.

Hendry County jail inmate weekenders are instructed not to appear at the jail in person for Friday check-in but to call and check-in at 863-674-5674 every Friday until further notice.

All inmate visitations will now be done remotely. The visitation center is closed until further notice.

If you have any questions call 863-674-5674 or 863-674-5600.

• Glades County Sheriff’s Office has stated that due to the on-going safety precautions already being placed upon the community, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office will stop serving civil processes unless it is an emergency order signed by a county or circuit court judge. They are also restricting their lobby access to limited use only. If your needs can be addressed over the phone, please do so for your health safety and theirs. All records requests will be done over the phone, through Delores Dionne. Her phone number is 863-946-1600 extension 2138. If you have an emergency civil process that needs to be served, please contact Leslie Smith at 863-946-1600 extension 2100.

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office will be temporarily suspending social visitation at the detention facility until further notice. These actions are being deemed necessary to mitigate the potential transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in accordance with precautionary controls being put in place at detention facilities throughout our nation.

Inmate telephone systems are still available. Additionally, friends and family members may still communicate directly with members of the detention population utilizing the facility remote visiting software, provided by GTL. To schedule a remote visit with a detainee or inmate, go to www.gettingout.com. You will need to login (or register if you haven’t already) before scheduling a visit.

Available visiting times may vary throughout the facility, depending on classification and housing unit. Detainees and inmates are responsible for communicating their allowed visit times to prospective visitors. They will not be permitted to visit during their lockdown time.

Canceling a Visit: To cancel a visit, log into www.gettingout.com or use the link provided in your confirmation email. Cancelations that are over 24 hours in advance are fully refunded.

• Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is closing its district offices temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak, However, that does not mean, they are not there for you. PBSO is still fully operational. For emergencies call 9-1-1. To file a police report call 561-688-3400 or visit their website.