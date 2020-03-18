SFWMD temporarily suspending camping for 60 days

Public access to SFWMD-managed land for recreation purposes remains open

As part of its ongoing efforts to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect public safety, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily suspend all camping on District-managed lands for 60 days, effective Thursday, March 19.

Th District is following the guidance of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize activities that result in gathering of large groups of people.

Individuals currently camping within established SFWMD-managed campgrounds are allowed to remain in the campground until 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23, at which time the campground will be closed.

Public access to District-managed lands for recreational purposes, other than camping, remains open at this time. Any changes in public access that may be necessary to ensure public safety will be communicated to the public as they develop.

SFWMD continues to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and follow guidance from the Florida Department of Health and CDC regarding COVID-19. For questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, visit FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19 or contact the Department of Health’s 24/7 COVID-19 Call Center by calling 866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov.