SFWMD closes access to district public lands

WEST PALM BEACH – As part of its ongoing efforts to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect public safety, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close public access for recreation to several District-managed properties, effective at 6 p.m. (ET) on April 1.

The District is following the guidance of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize activities that result in gathering of large groups of people.

The District-managed properties that have been closed to public access to protect public safety include:

• John C. and Mariana Jones Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Management Area in Palm Beach County;

• Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) 1 West, STA 1 East, STA 2 and STA 3/4 all in Palm Beach County…

• A-1 Flow Equalization Basin in Palm Beach County;

• Cypress Creek and Loxahatchee River Management Area in Palm Beach and Martin counties;

• Site 1 Impoundment Area in southern Palm Beach County;

• Southern Glades Wildlife and Environmental Area and Frog Pond Public Small Game Management Area in Miami-Dade County;

• Rocky Glades Public Small Game Management Area in Miami-Dade County;

• DuPuis Management Area located in Palm Beach and Martin Counties;

• Hickory Hammock Wildlife Management Area in Highlands County;

• Kissimmee River Public Use Area located in Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Polk Counties;

• KICCO Wildlife Management Area located in Polk and Osceola Counties;

• Lake Marion Creek Wildlife Management Area located in Polk and Osceola Counties;

• Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Management Area in Polk and Osceola Counties.

Updates about other SFWMD-managed properties will be announced to the public as they develop.

SFWMD continues to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to respond to COVID-19. Learn more about the District’s response.

For questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, visit FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19 or contact the Department of Health’s 24/7 COVID-19 Call Center by calling 866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov.