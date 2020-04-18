Schools to remain closed for current school year

Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference on April 18 that all schools in the state will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school.

Schools in Okeechobee will continue to use distance learning for the last few months of the year.

Previously, schools around the state were closed until May 1.

It is likely now that the Florida High School Athletic Association will also cancel all spring sports for the 2019-20 school year as well after previously only postponing them.