Schools to remain closed for current school year
Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference on April 18 that all schools in the state will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school.
Schools in Okeechobee will continue to use distance learning for the last few months of the year.
Previously, schools around the state were closed until May 1.
It is likely now that the Florida High School Athletic Association will also cancel all spring sports for the 2019-20 school year as well after previously only postponing them.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.