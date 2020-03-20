School meal site added

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Schools Food Service Program has added an additional location which is more centrally located, at the Okeechobee Public Library. This will be a walk-up or Drive-thru location that will be open from 11 a.m. – noon, Walk-ups must leave the premises, taking their meal back home to eat. No one will be allowed to stay on site.

They are working as quickly as possible to have additional feeding opportunities for our outlying communities. They understand the need and are in current planning meetings to meet those needs. If you like their Facebook page, you will be notified of all updates.