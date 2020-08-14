Saturday COVID-19 testing at Glades County Health Department

MOORE HAVEN — The Florida Department of Health in Glades County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Aug. 15 (by appointment only, and weather permitting).

Residents of Hendry and Glades Counties can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Glades County Health Department Moore Haven (863) 946-0707; Press zero “0” to speak with an operator.

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results. Results may take up to seven business days.

The Glades County Health Department is located at 1021 Health Park Drive in Moore Haven.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick)

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering.