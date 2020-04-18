Quest Diagnostics to be collection site for COVID-19 testing

Apr 18th, 2020 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to be a collection site for COVID-19 testing. This will expand the testing capabilities in Hendry and Glades Counties beginning Tuesday, April 21.

Please see the process below.

· Residents from Hendry and Glades Counties will contact their healthcare provider.

· If the resident meets the testing criteria, the provider will enter an order into their Quest Diagnostics account to create a “requisition” (Not a prescription).

· The requisition will be given to the client.

· The client must call the Health Department for an appointment to be tested.

· Appointments at the Clewiston Health Department will be available on Tuesdays from 10am until noon. (1100 S. Olympia Ave, Clewiston. Phone 863-983-1408.)

· Appointments at the LaBelle Health Department will be available on Fridays from 10am until noon. (1140 Pratt Blvd, LaBelle. 863-674-4041)

· Sample collections will be completed confidentially at curbside. (Clients will remain in their vehicles during the sampling process)

· The sample will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory.

· Test results will be sent to the client’s healthcare provider.

· The client will be notified of their test results by the healthcare provider.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie