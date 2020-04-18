Quest Diagnostics to be collection site for COVID-19 testing

CLEWISTON — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to be a collection site for COVID-19 testing. This will expand the testing capabilities in Hendry and Glades Counties beginning Tuesday, April 21.

Please see the process below.

· Residents from Hendry and Glades Counties will contact their healthcare provider.

· If the resident meets the testing criteria, the provider will enter an order into their Quest Diagnostics account to create a “requisition” (Not a prescription).

· The requisition will be given to the client.

· The client must call the Health Department for an appointment to be tested.

· Appointments at the Clewiston Health Department will be available on Tuesdays from 10am until noon. (1100 S. Olympia Ave, Clewiston. Phone 863-983-1408.)

· Appointments at the LaBelle Health Department will be available on Fridays from 10am until noon. (1140 Pratt Blvd, LaBelle. 863-674-4041)

· Sample collections will be completed confidentially at curbside. (Clients will remain in their vehicles during the sampling process)

· The sample will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory.

· Test results will be sent to the client’s healthcare provider.

· The client will be notified of their test results by the healthcare provider.