Quest Diagnostics to be collection site for COVID-19 testing

CLEWISTON — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to be a collection site for COVID-19 testing. This will expand the testing capabilities in Hendry and Glades Counties beginning Tuesday, April 21.
Please see the process below.
· Residents from Hendry and Glades Counties will contact their healthcare provider.
· If the resident meets the testing criteria, the provider will enter an order into their Quest Diagnostics account to create a “requisition” (Not a prescription).
· The requisition will be given to the client.
· The client must call the Health Department for an appointment to be tested.
· Appointments at the Clewiston Health Department will be available on Tuesdays from 10am until noon. (1100 S. Olympia Ave, Clewiston. Phone 863-983-1408.)
· Appointments at the LaBelle Health Department will be available on Fridays from 10am until noon. (1140 Pratt Blvd, LaBelle. 863-674-4041)
· Sample collections will be completed confidentially at curbside. (Clients will remain in their vehicles during the sampling process)
· The sample will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory.
· Test results will be sent to the client’s healthcare provider.
· The client will be notified of their test results by the healthcare provider.