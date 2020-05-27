Prisoners test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE — More than 1,000 persons incarcerated in Florida’s state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 6,000 are currently in medical quarantine, according to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC).

Statewide in the prison system: 712 inmates are in security quarantine; 6,732 inmates in medical quarantine; 11 inmates are in medical isolation; 1,764 inmates have pending tests; 9,218 inmates had negative tests; 1,398 inmates had positive tests; 253 prison staff members had positive tests.

Security quarantine column refers to the number of inmates who have been separated because they have been recently transferred to the correctional facility.

Medical quarantine column refers to the number of inmates who have been separated because they may have had close contact with a person who has tested positive or exhibited symptoms of an infectious illness, to determine whether they develop symptoms.

Medical isolation column refers to the number of inmates who have been separated because they are suspected or presenting symptoms of an infectious illness.

Coronavirus cases in correctional facilities in the Lake Okeechobee area, as of May 26, include:

• Okeechobee Correctional Institution: five in security quarantine; none in medical quarantine or in medical isolation; no pending tests; four negative tests; zero positive tests for inmates; two positive tests for staff.

• South Bay Correctional Facility (operated by The GEO Group Inc.): two in security quarantine; 1,052 in medical quarantine; three in medical isolation; 642 pending tests; 963 negative tests; 147 positive tests for inmates; 51 positive tests for staff.

• Moore Haven Correctional Facility (operated by The GEO Group Inc.): three in security quarantine; none in medical quarantine or in medical isolation; zero pending tests; two negative tests; no positive tests for inmates; four positive test for staff.