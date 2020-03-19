PBSO issues warning to residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning online Thursday afternoon, March 19, warning of health department impostors knocking on people’s doors. To wit: “Residents beware! There are reports of people dressing in white lab coats, wearing masks and gloves knocking on doors stating that they are from the Department of Health or the CDC and want to test residents for the #coronavirus. BE ADVISED representatives from the CDC or Department of Health will not show up at your residence unannounced! If anyone comes at your residence unannounced wearing a white lab coat, mask and gloves and says they are a representative of the CDC or Department of Health without notifying you first, please call the sheriff’s office at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.