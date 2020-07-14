PBC property appraiser tests positive for COVID-19

Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS confirmed on Monday, July 13, that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is at home, following State Health Department guidelines by self-quarantining.

All staff members in the office have been notified and those who have had recent interactions with the Property Appraiser, are being tested.

“After experiencing minor symptoms late last week, I was tested and informed on Monday, July 13, 2020, that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Jacks said.

“I’ve been at home since taking the test on Thursday, July 9, and I am working by phone and computer, self-isolating,” she said. “I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office.”

The Property Appraiser’s Office has temporarily closed the Administration department located on the 5th floor at the Governmental Center bldg., along with the office’s main reception area. All staff who work in this department were notified immediately and advised to go home until further notice.

The office is taking swift measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, working with Palm Beach County Facilities to thoroughly sanitize all affected areas.