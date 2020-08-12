PBC Emergency Order 2020-018 issued, providing clarification on certain health care providers

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County has issued Emergency Order 2020-018, providing revised restrictions for massage and acupuncture businesses and establishments. Businesses providing massage and massage therapy and/or acupuncture by persons licensed under applicable Florida Statutes are allowed to operate in Palm Beach County under the Phase 1 restrictions.

Unlicensed facilities and practitioners must remain closed. This order, issued on Aug. 11, repeals and replaces Order 2020-015. Massage and acupuncture are the only businesses affected by the modified order. Consumers should be aware that if they are obtaining services, they should be performed by a licensed individual.

Emergency Order 2020-018 applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County and is effective as of 12:01 a.m. Aug. 12.