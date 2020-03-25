Palm Beach County’s Business Development Board has teleconference Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County will be conducting a teleconference Friday afternoon with several officials for the information of local business owners throughout the county.

Small-business owners especially are encouraged to participate, and they should start by going to the board’s website at bdb.org and click on the “BDB Special Event” tab next to the date of March 27 under its “Upcoming Events.”

That will take you to information about the conference, where it explains, “The Business Development Board is committed to supporting local businesses in Palm Beach County as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak continues. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey,” right above the link where participants may submit their information.

Several speakers are set to provide the newest information available at the time:

• Palm Beach County: County Administrator Verdenia Baker;

• Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw;

• Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): Executive Director Laura Beebe;

• Palm Beach County Planning, Zoning, & Building: Executive Director Ramsay Bulkeley;

• City of West Palm Beach: Development Services Director Rick Greene;

• City of Palm Beach Gardens: City Manager Ron Ferris; and

• City of Boca Raton: Representative TBD.

BDB official Kirsten Delany is coordinating the event and may be reached at 561-651-4103 or kdelany@bdb.org.

To learn more, call 561-835-1008 or email info@bdb.org.