Palm Beach County schools to distribute food; Children do not have to be present for parents/guardians pick up food

WEST PALM BEACH – The School District of Palm Beach County’s commitment to feeding students while schools are closed continues. Starting March 30, 35 sites across Palm Beach County will be distributing ‘Grab and Go’ bags filled with breakfast, lunch, supper, and a snack. Boxes of food from Feeding South Florida will also be available on specific dates per location.

Please be sure to check the full list of food distribution locations as some have changed. The schedule for the box food distribution, courtesy of Feeding South Florida, has also changed.

Food distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the meals are FREE to anyone under 18 years of age (under 22 for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

The USDA has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for which they are picking up meals by one of the following methods: Student ID, Passport, Library Card, or a photo with the adult and children.

The parent will hold up the identification to the staff providing the meals and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. Drivers are asked to open their trunks or the window of an unoccupied seat to have food placed inside the vehicle to help maintain a safe distance.

The meals provided may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern.

Food distribution sites in the Glades region for March 30-April 3 include:

• Belle Glade Elementary School;

• Gove Elementary School

• Pahokee Elementary School; and,

• Rosenwald Elementary School.

For more information online, go to www.palmbeachschools.org.