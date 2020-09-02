Palm Beach County reopens some services

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County has obtained approval from Governor Ron DeSantis’ office to reopen certain personal services establishments.
Emergency Order 22, issued Aug. 31, reopened tanning establishments, tattooing establishments, and body piercing establishments with appropriate safety guidelines as outlined by the Florida Department of Health. These establishments have a low risk of transmission or low risk of community spread when facial coverings, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and proper guidelines are followed.