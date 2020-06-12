Palm Beach County issues emergency order covering recreational activities

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County issues order 2020-011, effective June 11, to authorize operation of the youth activities described in Governor’s Order 20-131, including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, child care, summer camps and youth recreation camps. Palm Beach County’s order 2020-011 also adjusts the requirements related to boating and marine activities, golf courses and use of public and private parks. It permits field and lawn sports and other activities with appropriate social distancing measures and limitations on congregating.

Palm Beach County remains in Phase I of the governor’s reopening plan, and leaders are monitoring the number of positive COVID-19 closely. Safe, smart compliance with the CDC considerations for participation in these activities should be practical and tailored to each sport.

Below is a summary of the changes.

Emergency Order 2020-011 – additional directive on recreational facilities

Summary of changes from previous order (2020-007)

Boating and marine activity requirements

• Allows dive boats to operate at same capacities as other commercial recreational vessels.

• Removes restriction on dive shop retail operations and tank filling.

• Establishes a 6 foot physical distancing separation requirement for fisherman on piers.

Golf Requirements

• Adjusts golf course rules to allow shared cart use where a physical divider is in place between the driver and passenger or where players are wearing masks.

• Allows golf instruction for more than one individual if strict social distancing is followed.

• Removes arrival time limitation on tee times.

• Allows clubhouses to operate at similar maximum capacities as restaurant capacities identified in prevailing executive orders of the governor.

• Allows league, clinic, youth and organized activities to operate with strict social distancing guidelines.

• Allows caddy services to be provided with strict social distancing measures in place.

Public parks, private parks, and natural areas requirements



• Authorizes organized youth activities including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, child care, summer camps and youth recreation leagues in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-131.



• Allows supervised sports facilities with lights to operate after sunset.

• Allow picnic pavilions serving up to 10 persons to open.

• Allows field and lawn sports with no more than 50 persons per field including spectators. All players and spectators must maintain 6 feet physical distancing.

• Requires hygiene promotion for field sports. Hand slaps, huddles, shared water bottles and food sharing are not permitted.