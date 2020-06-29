Palm Beach County has mortgage assistance program WEST PALM BEACH – Do you own a home and have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic?



Palm Beach County Dept of Housing and Economic Sustainability has announced a $20,000,000 relief to homeowners who qualify! Relief funds will be given as grants and all interested applicants must apply now through Friday, Aug. 14. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first qualified, first served basis, subject to fund availability.



For applications, go online to discover.pbcgov.org/hes.

