Palm Beach County has 39,460 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 18 report shows 39,460 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 1,006 deaths and 3,078 hospitalizations (3,027 residents and 31 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 357 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 17.
According to FDOH, 298,564 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.22%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 888 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 467 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 428 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 32 positive cases.