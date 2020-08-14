Palm Beach County has 38,575 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 14 report shows 38,575 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 976 deaths and 2,994 hospitalizations (2,963 residents and 30 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 387 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 13.

According to FDOH, 291,132 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.3%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 873 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 461 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 425 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 31 positive cases.