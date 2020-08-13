Palm Beach County has 38,208 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 13 report shows 38,208 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 964 deaths and 2,927 hospitalizations (2,897 residents and 30 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 442 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 12.
According to FDOH, 288,256 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.3%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 862 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 461 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 425 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 30 positive cases.