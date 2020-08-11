Palm Beach County has 37,641 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 11 report shows 37,641 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 940 deaths and 2,873 hospitalizations (2,844 residents and 29 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 441 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 10.

According to FDOH, 284,448 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.2%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 857 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 460 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 421 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 29 positive cases.

