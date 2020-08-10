Palm Beach County has 37,297 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 10 report shows 37,297 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 936 deaths and 2,843 hospitalizations (2,814 residents and 29 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 428 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 10.

According to FDOH, 282,189 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.2%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 844 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 458 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 419 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 28 positive cases.