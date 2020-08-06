Palm Beach County has 35,737 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 6 report shows 35,737 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 892 deaths and 2,747 hospitalizations (2,719 residents and 28 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 474 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 6.
According to FDOH, 272,076 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.1%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 814 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 447 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 413 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.