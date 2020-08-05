Palm Beach County has 35,283 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 5 report shows 35,283 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 882 deaths and 2,714 hospitalizations (2,686 residents and 28 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency of Healthcare Administration 526 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized.
According to FDOH, 269,424 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.1%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 809 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 445 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 411 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.