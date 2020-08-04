Palm Beach County has 34,929 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 4 report shows 34,929 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 861 deaths and 2,671 hospitalizations (2,644 residents and 27 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 265,192 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13.1%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 806 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 444 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 410 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.