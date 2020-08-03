Palm Beach County has 34,550 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 3 report shows 34,550 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 845 deaths and 2,629 hospitalizations (2,602 residents and 27 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 265,127 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 798 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 423 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 407 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.