Palm Beach County has 33,274 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 31 report shows 33,274 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 815 deaths and 2,580 hospitalizations (2,553 residents and 27 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 256,789 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 13%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 786 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 421 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 400 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.