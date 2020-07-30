Palm Beach County has 32,696 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 30 report shows 32,696 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 806 deaths and 2,553 hospitalizations (2,580 residents and 27 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 253,350 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.9%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 764 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 402 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 389 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.