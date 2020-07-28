Palm Beach County has 31,598 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 28 report shows 31,598 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 779 deaths and 2,516 hospitalizations (2,489 residents and 27 nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 246,318 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.8%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 752 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 388 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 386 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.