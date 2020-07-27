Palm Beach County has 30,958 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 27 report shows 30,958 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 758 deaths and 2,459 hospitalizations (2,432 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 242,961 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.7%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 749 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 383 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 379 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 27 positive cases.