Palm Beach County has 29,004 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 24 report shows 29,004 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 744 deaths and 2,423 hospitalizations (2,396 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 231,777 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.5%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 725 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 341 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 368 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 25 positive cases.