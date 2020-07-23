Palm Beach County has 28,267 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 23 report shows 28,267 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 727 deaths and 2,364 hospitalizations (2,337 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 227,538 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.4%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 714 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 329 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 364 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 25 positive cases.