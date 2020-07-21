Palm Beach County has 26,951 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 21 report shows 26,951 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 701 deaths and 2,339 hospitalizations (2,312 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 218,642 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.3%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 701 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 317 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 351 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 24 positive cases.