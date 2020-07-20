Palm Beach County has 24,426 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 20 report shows 24,426 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 685 deaths and 2,298 hospitalizations (2,271 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 212,399 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12.1%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 694 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 316 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 348 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 24 positive cases.